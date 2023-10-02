Spy Classroom Manga Gets 4th Part After 2nd/3rd Parts End

Manga adaptations of 2nd/3rd light novel volumes debuted simultaneously last June

© Kaname Seu, Benishake, Takemachi, Kadokawa

Monthly Comic Alive

This year's November issue of'smagazine published the final chapters for the second and third parts of the manga adaptation of'sor) light novel series on Wednesday. The magazine also revealed that the manga is getting a fourth part with details to be announced in the next issue.

Kadokawa will publish the second compiled book volumes for both parts on November 17.

Both the second and third parts of the manga debuted in Monthly Comic Alive in June 2022, and their serializations ran at the same time. Benishake drew the adaptation of the second novel volume, while Kaname Seu returned to draw the adaptation of the third volume.

Seu launched the novels' first manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020, and ended it in April 2022.

Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

The manga inspired an anime, and the first season premiered in Japan last January. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The second season premiered on July 13. HIDIVE also streamed the season.

Source: Monthly Comic Alive November issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.