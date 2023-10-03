×
Crunchyroll Adds Gunbuster, GaoGaiGar, Mononoke, More Anime to Catalog

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also: Angel Cop, Black Rock Shooter, Cyber City Oedo 808

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has added the following Discotek Media titles to its catalog for the United States and Canada:

In addition, Black Rock Shooter, The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar, King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final, and Mononoke are all also available in Australia and New Zealand, with Black Rock Shooter and Mononoke also being available in South Africa, and The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar and King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final also available in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

