Crunchyroll Adds Gunbuster, GaoGaiGar, Mononoke, More Anime to Catalog
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has added the following Discotek Media titles to its catalog for the United States and Canada:
- Angel Cop episodes 1-6 (English subtitles and dub)
- Black Rock Shooter episodes 1-8 (English subtitles and dub)
- Cyber City Oedo 808 episodes 1-3 (English subtitles and dub)
- Gunbuster episodes 1-6 (English subtitles and dub)
- The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar episodes 1-49 (English subtitles and dub)
- King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final episodes 1-8 (English subtitles)
- Mononoke episodes 1-12 (English subtitles and dub)
In addition, Black Rock Shooter, The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar, King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final, and Mononoke are all also available in Australia and New Zealand, with Black Rock Shooter and Mononoke also being available in South Africa, and The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar and King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final also available in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
