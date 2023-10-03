One-Punch Man: World Online Multiplayer Action Game Announces Closed Beta Test in U.S., Canada

Closed beta test registration starts today until October 10

Crunchyroll Games announced on Tuesday the start of mobile pre-registration for One-Punch Man : World , Perfect World's new online multiplayer action game based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga. Crunchyroll Games also announced the game will have a closed beta test in the U.S. and Canada for Windows PC and Android starting on October 18. The company also released a new gameplay trailer featuring the combos and ultimate abilities of hero characters such as Genos, Golden Ball, and Atomic Samurai:

Pre-registration for the game is now open on the game's website for Windows PC, and on the App Store and Google Play store for mobile devices in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, and Nordic countries.

Limited registration for the game's closed beta test starts on Tuesday until October 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (October 11 at 2:59 a.m. EDT). Selected participants for the test will receive an email after the registration. The closed beta test will launch on October 18 at 7:00 a.m. PDT (10:00 a.m. EDT).

The game will launch in 2023 for Windows PC, iOS, and Android with cross-platform play and progression. The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases.

The game features heroes from the series, such as Saitama, Genos, Speed-o-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Atomic Samurai, and Zombieman. Players can take on missions at the Hero Association and team up with others for raids. The battle system features timed dodges, skill combos, and ultimate abilities. There are also side activities and minigames in Z-City.

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Shueisha will publish the manga's 29th compiled book volume on November 2. Viz Media is releasing the series digitally in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology, and is also releasing the series in print.

Viz Media describes the story of the manga's first volume:

Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?

The first anime season aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle ast and North Africa.

The anime will have a third season.

The entertainment industry news website Deadline reported in June 2022 that Sony Pictures is setting up Justin Lin to direct a live-action film adaptation of the manga.

