Ascendent Animation Licenses, Produces English Dub for Show Time 2! Anime

Cast returns for 2nd season

©2023 Mai Girigiri/Suiseisha Inc.

Showtime! ~Minami O-nee-san Datte H Shitai~

announced on Wednesday that it it has licensed, the second season of the(Even the Songstress Wants to Do It) anime adaptation of's(Even Miss Minami Wants to Have Sex) manga. The company is producing an English

P.M. Seymour is directing the English dub . Reece Bridger is the assistant director. Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of audio engineering and mixing. Kevin Frane is the localization supervisor. K. Cornell Kellum is the executive producer.

The main cast members will reprise their roles in the dub , including:

No Studio In Particular provided additional voice talent.

Ascendent Animation describes the anime:

Show Time! 2 picks up where last season left off. Shoji and Minami are still together and avoiding detection so as not to put her job in jeopardy. However, one wrong move and a journalist starts to detect that a scandal may be brewing! Can Minami stay undetected or will a scandal erupt costing everyone their careers?!

The first episode of the anime debuted on January 8 on AnimeFesta with the "on-air version" and "premium version." The on-air version also streamed on YouTube , Nico Nico Douga , and other sites.

Unlike many of the previous AnimeFesta projects, the main cast is the same for both the on-air version and the more explicit premium version of the anime.

The returning Japanese cast includes:

Rikka Kitami as Minami Takasaki

as Minami Takasaki Hasshinsen as Shōji Fujimoto

Airi Akatsuki as Kana Fujimoto

as Kana Fujimoto Kanade Shirakami as Kazuhiro O-nii-san

as Kazuhiro O-nii-san Alice Sakurai as Pao-tan

Saburou Miura ( My Matchmaking Partner is a Student, An Aggressive Troublemaker ) returned to direct and write the scripts for the anime at Rabbit Gate . Kenichi Hamazaki again desgined the characters, and LAZZ returned as the chief animation director, as well as character designer.

The first season's premium version premiered on the AnimeFesta service, followed by the on-air version on the same day in October 2021. AnimeFesta 's YouTube channel and other services also streamed the on-air version.

Ascendent Animation licensed the anime's first season, and it produced an English dub .

Suiseisha published the manga in print in September 2021. Girigiri also released the manga under the different title Uta no O-nee-san Datte H Shitai ~Konna Kao, TV no Mae no Minna niwa Miserarenai yo .

Source: Press release