Crunchyroll Adds Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc Anime to Fall Lineup

announced on Tuesday that, the second season of the 2018-2019 anime , will join the fall lineup. Episodes will air after the Japanese broadcast on Sundays. The series debuted on October 1.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In preparation for the International Junior Youth Tournament, Japan selects players from the Nankatsu Middle School and Toho Academy Middle School teams: Tsubasa, Taro, Genzo, Kojiro, and Ken. They join some of Japan's best players in Paris. They'll need to beat the best teams from around the world to become champions. The competition is fierce. Let the tournament begin!

Katsumi Ono ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , Girly Air Force ) directs the new season, replacing Toshiyuki Kato . Studio KAI animates the new season, replacing david production . Atsuhiro Tomioka returns to oversee the series scripts.

The recent anime based on Yōichi Takahashi 's 1981-1988 Captain Tsubasa manga premiered in April 2018 on TV Tokyo and other stations. The anime retells the story of Takahashi's original manga from the beginning. The anime's "Middle School" story arc began in episode 29 in October 2022. The anime ended in its 52nd episode in April 2019.

Viz Media has licensed the anime. The license includes digital streaming, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandise rights for North America and Latin America. The English dub of the anime began airing on Primo TV in the United States in August 2018.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

