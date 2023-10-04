Doraemon Co-Creator Fujio F. Fujiko's Time Patrol Bon Manga Gets BONES Anime on Netflix

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the T・P BON ( Time Patrol Bon ) manga by Doraemon co-creator Fujio F. Fujiko is inspiring its first anime series. The studio Bones is producing " T・P BON Parts 1 & 2" in two seasons for streaming on Netflix next year.

Netflix describes the science-fiction adventure story:

An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe.

Akihisa Wakayama stars as the main character Bon Namihira, and Atsumi Tanezaki plays another Time Patrol member, Ream Stream.

Masahiro Ando ( Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow , Stranger) is directing the anime at BONES , and Michiru Oshima ( Little Witch Academia ) is composing the music.

Fujiko serialized the manga's first part in 1978-1979 in Ushio Publishing 's Monthly Shōnen World magazine, followed by the second part in 1980-1983 and the third part in 1984-1986 in the same magazine. The manga already inspired an anime special in 1989. December 1 is the 90th anniversary of the birth of Hiroshi Fujimoto , who created manga under the pen name Fujio F. Fujiko.

Source: Comic Natalie