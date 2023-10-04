Live-Action Anthology Show for Fujio F. Fujiko's Short Sci-fi Manga Gets 2nd Season

Fujiko F. Fujio SF Tanpen Drama ( Fujiko F. Fujio SF Short Story Drama, with SF standing for "Sukoshi Fushigi," or "a little mysterious"), a show compiling live-action adaptations of co-creator of Doraemon Fujiko F. Fujio , is getting a second season with eight titles getting live-action versions. Like the first season, the episodes will be 15 minutes long. The second season will premiere in spring 2024.

Four of the eight titles in the second season are "Anko Ōi ni Ikaru" (When Anko Really Gets Angry), "Tetsujin o Hirotta yo" (He Found the Iron Man), "Ikenie" (Sacrifice), and "Aitsu no Time Machine" (His Time Machine).

The first season of Fujiko F. Fujio SF Tanpen Drama ( Fujiko F. Fujio SF Short Story Drama, with SF standing for "Sukoshi Fushigi," or "a little mysterious") premiered on BS Premium and BS4K in April with 12 episodes, each 15 minutes long. The episodes adapted 10 works, including "Ryūketsuki," ""Kinо̄ no Ore wa Kyо̄ no Teki," "Telepathy," "Teinen Taishoku," and "Mephisto Sanka." They commemorate what would have been Fujio's 90th birthday.

Fujio's short stories inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) titled Fujiko F Fujio no SF Tanpen Theater in 1990-1991. His short stories inspired a live-action drama collection in 2008.

Fujiko F. Fujio was the pen name that manga artist that Hiroshi Fujimoto took on as one half of Fujiko Fujio , the duo who created the Doraemon series. The other member of the duo was his lifelong friend Motoo Abiko , also known as Fujiko Fujio A . The duo penned the world-famous Doraemon manga about the titular robot cat from the future and his friendship with the boy Nobita. The manga ran from 1970 to 1996. The pair worked together before parting in 1987, with Abiko taking the Fujiko Fujio A pseudonym, and Fujimoto taking the Fujiko Fujio F (later Fujiko F. Fujio ) pseudonym. Doraemon has launched one of the most successful children's media franchises in the world, inspiring numerous anime films and three separate television anime runs, the third of which began in 2005 and is still ongoing and remains one of the most highly rated anime on Japanese television week after week.

Fujimoto had been a resident of Kawasaki, the city in which his museum is located, for many years, but passed away in 1996.

Fujio's T・P BON ( Time Patrol Bon ) manga is inspiring its first anime series on Netflix next year.

