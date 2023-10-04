Manga Plus Launches New Subscription Service

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website and app announced on Wednesday that it has launched a new subscription service called " MANGA Plus Max" with two plans. Shueisha streamed a trailer:

The Standard Plan includes 80 currently serialized works totaling over 6,000 chapters. It costs US$1.99 per month in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Thailand, and other regions, and is priced at US$0.99 in Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and other areas. The Deluxe Plan features 190 titles, including completed series, for a total of over 16,000 chapters. The plan costs US$4.99 per month in the U.S., Canada, and other regions, and is priced at US$3.99 in regions such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and India. There are no ads in either plan.

There is a limited-time free trial for the first month of the Standard Plan.

Shueisha launched the MANGA Plus service worldwide in January 2019. The service is Shueisha 's first foray into direct service globally. MANGA Plus has 6 million monthly active users. The Shonen Jump+ editorial department manages overseas distribution through MANGA Plus in-house.

The service launched with 50 titles, including 13 completed series. The service publishes new chapters of currently serialized manga from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Jump Square magazine, and the Shonen Jump+ service at the same time they are released in Japan. The first chapter and the latest chapter of currently serialized manga are also free. A portion of the revenue from advertisements on the website go directly to the manga authors.

In August 2021, the service removed its region restrictions for all languages. Readers can now select their choice of language for the service from English, Spanish, Thai, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian, and Russian.

In June 2022, the editorial department announced that all new manga series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website will launch simultaneously in English on the MANGA Plus app from 2023 onward.

Source: Email correspondence