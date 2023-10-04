Seven Seas Licenses Riku Can't Be a Goddess Light Novels, My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince Manga

Also: cite>No Love Zone manwha webtoon

Riku Can't Be a Goddess

My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed thelight novel series and themanga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Kumi Tamaru's Riku Can't Be a Goddess ( Riku-kun wa Megami ni Narenai ) novel series in July 2024, and it describes the story:

High school student Ichika has a secret. She's letting Riku, her childhood friend and secret crush, explore his interest in cross-dressing by acting as his personal dress-up doll–that is, until an unexpected kiss upends this happy arrangement, sending Ichika fleeing in a panic. But they're not the only ones finding themselves and putting their hearts through the wringer in the process. These four coming-of-age tales follow teenagers as they find–and confront–their true selves.

Imо̄to ni Konyakusha o Toraretara, Kemono na О̄ji ni Kyūkon Saremashita

Cordelia, daughter of a Countess, can't seem to get married–mostly because her little sister Priscilla keeps stealing the hearts of her suitors. Ready to resign herself to a spinster fate, Cordelia is surprised when a handsome man suddenly wants to court her: and he's a prince, no less! Prince Leonhardt, who possesses the power of a legendary lion, is a heavily admired man but has his own quirks, such as pursuing Cordelia because he was drawn to her...scent. How cat-like is this man, really?! A fun (and slightly furry) fantasy romance!

will publish the first volume of Yu Sakurai, Kiduki Hoshikawa, and Ren Hidо̄'s) manga in April 2024. The company describes the story:

The company will also release the manhwa webtoon series No Love Zone by Danbi in April 2024.

