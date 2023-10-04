News
Seven Seas Licenses Riku Can't Be a Goddess Light Novels, My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: cite>No Love Zone manwha webtoon
Seven Seas announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Riku Can't Be a Goddess light novel series and the My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince manga.
Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Yu Sakurai, Kiduki Hoshikawa, and Ren Hidо̄'s My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince (Imо̄to ni Konyakusha o Toraretara, Kemono na О̄ji ni Kyūkon Saremashita) manga in April 2024. The company describes the story:
Seven Seas will release the first volume of Kumi Tamaru's Riku Can't Be a Goddess (Riku-kun wa Megami ni Narenai) novel series in July 2024, and it describes the story:
High school student Ichika has a secret. She's letting Riku, her childhood friend and secret crush, explore his interest in cross-dressing by acting as his personal dress-up doll–that is, until an unexpected kiss upends this happy arrangement, sending Ichika fleeing in a panic. But they're not the only ones finding themselves and putting their hearts through the wringer in the process. These four coming-of-age tales follow teenagers as they find–and confront–their true selves.
Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Yu Sakurai, Kiduki Hoshikawa, and Ren Hidо̄'s My Sister Took My Fiance and Now I'm Being Courted by a Beastly Prince (Imо̄to ni Konyakusha o Toraretara, Kemono na О̄ji ni Kyūkon Saremashita) manga in April 2024. The company describes the story:
Cordelia, daughter of a Countess, can't seem to get married–mostly because her little sister Priscilla keeps stealing the hearts of her suitors. Ready to resign herself to a spinster fate, Cordelia is surprised when a handsome man suddenly wants to court her: and he's a prince, no less! Prince Leonhardt, who possesses the power of a legendary lion, is a heavily admired man but has his own quirks, such as pursuing Cordelia because he was drawn to her...scent. How cat-like is this man, really?! A fun (and slightly furry) fantasy romance!
The company will also release the manhwa webtoon series No Love Zone by Danbi in April 2024.
Source: Press releases