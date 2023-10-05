Gungrave G.O.R.E Game's Switch Version Launches in N. America on October 18

Game launched in Europe on October 4; will launch in Japan, Asia in January 2024

Iggymob announced on Wednesday that it released its Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition ( Gungrave Gore ) game for Nintendo Switch in Europe digitally on October 4. The game will launch in North America on October 18 digitally, and will launch in Japan and Asia physically and digitally in January 2024.

Those who purchase the game within a month of its release will get three limited skins for free. Iggymob streamed a release trailer for the game's European launch on Thursday.

Iggymob describes the enhanced version:

A unique third-person shooter action game, GUNGRAVE GORE Ultimate Enhanced Edition, comes to Nintendo Switch! More than 100 in-game elements were developed and improved to create a game that anyone can easily play like a Toy! Become a stylish gunman and rain down with your bullets on your enemies! Anyone can pick up, and get rid of whoever is in front of you in style.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in November 2022.

The game was originally slated for release in December 2019 but was delayed to 2020, though it did not launch that year either. Koch Media 's new publishing label Prime Matter published the game.

Yasuhiro Nightow , a veteran of the previous Gungrave games and anime, returned as "image director." Iggymob's Jun was the producer, and DJ Heo was the planning designer. Musai designed the sound.

Iggymob developed the game with Unreal Engine 4. The company's aim was to develop the game with a higher quality and scale than Gungrave VR , the prequel to Gungrave G.O.R.E .

Tetsuya Shibata ( Final Fantasy XV, Devil May Cry ) and Yoshino Aoki ( Final Fantasy XV, Breath of Fire ) composed the soundtrack.

The cast includes:

Marvelous USA subsidiary XSEED Games released Korean video game publisher Blueside and Korean developer Iggymob's Gungrave VR game for PlayStation VR in Europe and North America in December 2018. The Gungrave VR U.N standalone second episode launched simultaneously. The digital versions of the games are available individually, and physical versions of the games are also available together in the GUNGRAVE VR: Loaded Coffin Edition . Gungrave VR is XSEED Games' first VR release, and it shipped in Japan in December 2017.