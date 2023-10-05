Yo-Kai Watch's Noriyuki Konishi Launches New Manga Abikore

Yo-kai Watch manga artist Noriyuki Konishi launched a new manga titled Abikore on Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Online website on September 15. The free manga site is part of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine.

Image via Coro Coro Online © Noriyuki Konishi, Shogakukan

The site describes the story:

One day, an alien named Yoden arrives on Earth with a mysterious tool known as the "Ability Gun," which has the power to collect and inject living creatures with special powers! Using the powers collected, the alien will change the fates of earthlings to give them a happy ending!

Konishi launched the Yo-kai Watch manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in 2012. The manga ended serialization in the magazine in December 2022, then moved to Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Ichiban! and Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics magazines. The series ended on April 21 and Shogakukan shipped the 23rd and final volume of the manga on May 26.

Viz Media 's Perfect Square imprint began publishing the manga in North America in September 2015. The company ships the manga's 22nd volume on January 9.

The latest television anime in the franchise, titled Yōkai Watch ♪ , premiered in April 2021.

The anime received a compilation film with added scenes titled Yo-kai Watch ♪ Keita to Orecchi no Deiai-hen da Nyan ♪ Wa, Watashi mo~ ♪♪ ( Yo-kai Watch ♪ How Me and Keita Met ♪ M--Me Too~ ♪♪) in November 2021.

The Yo-kai Watch ♪ Jibanyan VS Komasan Monge Daikessen da Nyan ( Yo-kai Watch ♪ Jibanyan vs. Komasan: Great Final Battle Meow) special edition anime opened theatrically at Aeon Cinema branches and other theaters on January 13.

Game developer Level-5 announced the Yo-kai Watch franchise in 2011 with a game, manga, and anime already planned. The franchise's first game for the Nintendo 3DS debuted in Japan in July 2013, and the original anime premiered in January 2014.



Source: Coro Coro Online