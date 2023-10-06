News
Arizona's UwU Con Hosts Voice Actors Ryo Horikawa, Nobutoshi Canna, Kana Ichinose
posted on by Alex Mateo
The convention will take place on October 27-29 at Legacy Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Horikawa is the president of the Aslead Company talent agency. He began his career in 1984 with the role of Hirono Kenta in Yume Senshi Wingman. Horikawa may be best known for voicing Vegeta in the Dragon Ball Z anime. His other voice roles include Detective Conan's Heiji Hattori, Saint Seiya's Shun Andromeda, Legend of the Galactic Heroes' Reinhard von Lohengramm, Gundam 0083's Kou Uraki, and Yu Yu Hakusho's Karasu.
Canna is perhaps best known for voicing Lancer/Cú Chulainn in the Fate/stay night franchise, Nekki Basara in Macross 7, Guts in the 1997 Berserk anime, and Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. He has also voiced roles in such anime as Fushigi Yugi (Tasuki), Shaman King (Pailong), Little Busters! (Masato Inohara), Junjō Romantica (Nowaki Kusama), Naruto (Kabuto Yakushi), Air (Ryuya), and Guilty Crown (Makoto Waltz Seiga).
Ichinose's roles include Suletta Mercury in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Yuzuriha in Dr. Stone, Tuesday in Carole & Tuesday, Ichigo in DARLING in the FRANXX, Maki in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Suzu in Ayakashi Triangle, and Fern in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.