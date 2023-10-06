Asia Pacific Screen Awards Nominate The First Slam Dunk, Suzume

Both nominated for Best Animated Film

Suzume

Deep Sea

Scarygirl

The Siren

The Asia Pacific Screen Academy nominated both'sas well as's) for Best Animated Film in this year's 16th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (ASPA). The two anime films are competing against Tian Xiaopeng's, Ricard Cussó and Tania Vincent's, and Sepideh Farsi's

The awards ceremony will announce the winner on November 3 at Home of the Arts in Australia.

Shinkai won the Best Animated Feature Film in the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards in 2019 for his film Weathering With You . Shinkai won the Best Animated Feature Film category in APSA's inaugural year in 2007 with 5 Centimeters Per Second . His Children Who Chase Lost Voices from Deep Below and your name. films also received nominations in the same category in 2011 and 2017, respectively.

Aside from 5 Centimeters Per Second in 2007, other anime films that won the award include A Letter to Momo in 2012, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya in 2014, and Miss Hokusai in 2015.

