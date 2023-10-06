Shigemitsu Harada, Soborou's 'Love and Peace' Manga Ends

Manga launched in August 2022

© Shigemitsu Harada, Soborou, Kodansha

The November issue of'spublished the final chapter of writerand artist'smanga on Thursday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship in December.

The manga centers on Mamoru Kōda, a male high school student and student council secretary at a school that has only recently changed from an all-girls school to co-ed, but still has a student body that is 90% girls. Mamoru has a sharp and stern look, but is otherwise unassuming in personality, but he holds a special power that only his childhood friend Rina Yoshinaga knows about: he can turn invisible while people argue. Using this power, he resolves arguments and attempts to preserve the peace and purity of the female relationships at school.

Harada and Soborou launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on August 17.

Soborou 's Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? erotic romantic comedy manga launched in 2016, and the manga is currently on hiatus. BookWalker Global is partnering with Kodansha USA Publishing to exclusively release the series digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019 and an OVA episode that released in December 2019.

Harada's Ippatsu Kiki Musume manga previously inspired a television anime in 1999, while his Yuria Hyaku-shiki manga inspired a live-action video in 2009.

Harada also wrote the story for the Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ) spinoff manga, with Issei Hatsuyoshiya drawing the art. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine and Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018. The manga ended in January 2021. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped in February 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and released the seventh volume in May 2021. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021.