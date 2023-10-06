Snack Basue Anime's Short Video Teases Unannounced Voice Cast

Anime to have important announcement on October 11

The official Twitter account for Forbidden Shibukawa 's Snack Basue manga began streaming a teaser video for the manga's upcoming anime on Friday. The video features voice acting for the characters Akemi, Basue, and Morita, but does not actually name their voice actors. The video does tease an important announcement for the anime on October 11.

The gag comedy manga centers on a bar in Sapporo's North 24th neighborhood, five stations away from the Susukino business district. There, the bar's proprietor, junior proprietor, odd regular customers, and its share of walk-ins recount their strange lives.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 19.