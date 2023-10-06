News
Snack Basue Anime's Short Video Teases Unannounced Voice Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Forbidden Shibukawa's Snack Basue manga began streaming a teaser video for the manga's upcoming anime on Friday. The video features voice acting for the characters Akemi, Basue, and Morita, but does not actually name their voice actors. The video does tease an important announcement for the anime on October 11.
The gag comedy manga centers on a bar in Sapporo's North 24th neighborhood, five stations away from the Susukino business district. There, the bar's proprietor, junior proprietor, odd regular customers, and its share of walk-ins recount their strange lives.
The manga launched in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 19.
Sources: Snack Basue manga's Twitter account, Comic Natalie