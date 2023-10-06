'Tomorrow I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend' Manga Ends in Next Chapter

© Hinao Wono, Cygames

Tomorrow I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend

The 214th chapter of's) manga revealed on Thursday that the series will end in its next chapter.

Wono launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi manga website in May 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on August 18. The manga ranked #18 for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2021. It also won "Best Shojo Manga" in the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2022.

The manga is an omnibus story, switching between different protagonists in different stories. The protagonists are mostly female in different social contexts, and the story chronicles modern, bitter, and complex romances.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation premiered on MBS and TBS in April 2022. Disney+ added the series for worldwide streaming with the English title Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend . The series' second season premiered on May 2.

Source: Tomorrow I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend chapter 214