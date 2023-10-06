News
Vertical's License for Weathering With You Manga Expires
posted on by Alex Mateo
Vertical released all 3 volumes of manga based on Makoto Shinkai's anime film
Kodansha USA confirmed to ANN on Friday that it and Vertical no longer have the license to Wataru Kubota's manga adaptation of Makoto Shinkai's anime film Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko). Vertical had licensed the manga in November 2019, but the license was for a limited time and has expired.
Vertical describes the story:
The summer of freshman year of high school. A boy named Hodaka runs away from his island home and goes to Tokyo, where he spends every day in loneness. Then, in a corner of the bustling city he meets a girl named Hina. But he soon finds out that she possesses a mysterious power.
The manga launched in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in July 2019. Kodansha released the third and final compiled book volume in October 2020.
The film opened in Japan in July 2019. The film debuted in North America in January 2020
Source: Email correspondence