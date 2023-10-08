Worst to First: A Teen Baseball Miracle Live-Action Show Gets Animated Sequences by Cloverworks

TBS announced on Sunday that its upcoming Gekokujō Kyūshi ( Worst to First: A Teen Baseball Miracle ) live-action sports series will feature animated sequences from studio CloverWorks .

The show's director Ayuko Tsukahara asked animator and director Masashi Ishihama ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , Horimiya ) to oversee the animation. The show's baseball scenes will partly feature the animated sequences.

TBS describes the live-action series:

Nagumo is a social studies teacher at Mie Prefectural Koshiyama High School. A former baseball player in college who had to retire due to injury, he worked as a sports trainer before turning to his “other dream” of becoming a teacher at 32. When he is made advisor for the high school's weak and disbanding baseball team, his life begins to come full circle, and strives to produce a miraculous turnaround for the team in this uplifting tale of love and baseball.

TBS began streaming a new commercial for the series on Saturday.

The live-action series stars Ryōhei Suzuki , Haruka Igawa , Haru Kuroki , and Fumiyo Kohinata . Satoko Okudera is the scenario writer. The series will premiere on TBS ' "Nichiyō Gekijō" timeslot on October 15.

Sources: Gekokujō Kyūshi show's Twitter account, Comic Natalie