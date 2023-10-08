News
Worst to First: A Teen Baseball Miracle Live-Action Show Gets Animated Sequences by Cloverworks
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
TBS announced on Sunday that its upcoming Gekokujō Kyūshi (Worst to First: A Teen Baseball Miracle) live-action sports series will feature animated sequences from studio CloverWorks.
⚾️情報解禁⚾️— TBS日曜劇場「下剋上球児」【公式】10月スタート！ (@gekokujo_kyuji) October 8, 2023
迫力満点の野球シーンにアニメーションが！！
そのアニメーションを手がけるのは…
『#SPYFAMILY』や『#ぼっち・ざ・ろっく!』を制作している #CloverWorks さん✨
演出は『#進撃の巨人』や『#BLEACH』を担当しているアニメーター・演出家の
#石浜真史 さんが担当してくださいます✨… pic.twitter.com/otos9WjBA5
The show's director Ayuko Tsukahara asked animator and director Masashi Ishihama (PERSONA 5 the Animation, Horimiya) to oversee the animation. The show's baseball scenes will partly feature the animated sequences.
TBS describes the live-action series:
Nagumo is a social studies teacher at Mie Prefectural Koshiyama High School. A former baseball player in college who had to retire due to injury, he worked as a sports trainer before turning to his “other dream” of becoming a teacher at 32. When he is made advisor for the high school's weak and disbanding baseball team, his life begins to come full circle, and strives to produce a miraculous turnaround for the team in this uplifting tale of love and baseball.
TBS began streaming a new commercial for the series on Saturday.
⚾️新予告⚾️— TBS日曜劇場「下剋上球児」【公式】10月スタート！ (@gekokujo_kyuji) October 7, 2023
◆❖◇◇❖◆◆❖◇◇❖◆◆❖◇◇❖
SPOT第4弾‼︎
◆❖◇◇❖◆◆❖◇◇❖◆◆❖◇◇❖
🍂『#下剋上球児』
10月15日夜9時スタート！🍂#tbs#日曜劇場#鈴木亮平#黒木華#井川遥#小日向文世#越山高校野球部 pic.twitter.com/BOYJWE31Ee
The live-action series stars Ryōhei Suzuki, Haruka Igawa, Haru Kuroki, and Fumiyo Kohinata. Satoko Okudera is the scenario writer. The series will premiere on TBS' "Nichiyō Gekijō" timeslot on October 15.
Sources: Gekokujō Kyūshi show's Twitter account, Comic Natalie