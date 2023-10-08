×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Worst to First: A Teen Baseball Miracle Live-Action Show Gets Animated Sequences by Cloverworks

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sports series premieres on October 15; Masashi Ishihama oversees animated sequences

TBS announced on Sunday that its upcoming Gekokujō Kyūshi (Worst to First: A Teen Baseball Miracle) live-action sports series will feature animated sequences from studio CloverWorks.

The show's director Ayuko Tsukahara asked animator and director Masashi Ishihama (PERSONA 5 the Animation, Horimiya) to oversee the animation. The show's baseball scenes will partly feature the animated sequences.

TBS describes the live-action series:

Nagumo is a social studies teacher at Mie Prefectural Koshiyama High School. A former baseball player in college who had to retire due to injury, he worked as a sports trainer before turning to his “other dream” of becoming a teacher at 32. When he is made advisor for the high school's weak and disbanding baseball team, his life begins to come full circle, and strives to produce a miraculous turnaround for the team in this uplifting tale of love and baseball.

TBS began streaming a new commercial for the series on Saturday.

The live-action series stars Ryōhei Suzuki, Haruka Igawa, Haru Kuroki, and Fumiyo Kohinata. Satoko Okudera is the scenario writer. The series will premiere on TBS' "Nichiyō Gekijō" timeslot on October 15.

Sources: Gekokujō Kyūshi show's Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives