Live-Action Gannibal's Yuya Yagira Wins at Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

Actor wins "Asian Excellence Award" for role in horror series

Actor Yuya Yagira won the Asian Excellence Award at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards in Busan, Korea on Sunday for his role in the live-action adaptation of Masaaki Ninomiya 's Gannibal horror manga.

The live-action series premiered in December 2022 and aired for seven episodes. Disney+ and Hulu are streaming the show worldwide. According to entertainment news website Variety, Disney+ stated the series is the most-watched locally produced original series on Disney+ Japan based on hours streamed.

The series will get a second season with a returning cast and staff.

Image courtesy of Ablaze Publishing

has licensed the manga, and plans to release the manga's first volume in North America in November and the second volume in February 2024.

Ablaze describes the story:

In GANNIBAL , Daigo Agawa is a resident police officer who has been recently assigned to the remote mountain village of Kuge. He is initially warmly welcomed by the villagers, but with the suspicious death of an old woman, he gradually becomes aware of the anomaly of the village and begins to suspect that “The people in this village are eating people.”

Ninomiya debuted the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in October 2018, and ended it in November 2021. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in February 2022.



Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)