Quality Assurance in Another World Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 2 Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Masamichi Sato 's Quality Assurance in Another World ( Kono Sekai wa Fukanzen Sugiru ) manga began streaming on Tuesday the first promotional video, which reveals two new cast members:

The newly announced cast includes:

Reiji Kawashima as Amano

© 左藤真通・講談社／『この世界は不完全すぎる』製作委員会

Rie Takahashi as Akira

The anime stars:

Kaito Ishikawa as Haga

Hinaki Yano as Nikola

The anime will premiere in spring 2024

Kei Umabiki ( ClassicaLoid season 2) is directing the anime at 100Studio and Studio Palette . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Shigeo Akahori ( Texhnolyze , sub character design for Record of Ragnarok ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

Nikola is just a village girl working at the inn...until the day dragons invade, and she meets Haga, a scholar of everything around him. He's a part of an elite society called "Seeker," created to address a series of maladies plaguing their usually peaceful world. But both Nikola and Haga have secrets they hide...ones that will change each other's very existence...

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days service in 2020, and Kodansha released the ninth volume on April 12. The 10th volume will ship on Wednesday.