SPYxANYA: Operation Memories Life Sim Game's Trailer Previews Activities

Game launches for Switch in Japan on December 21 with PS5, PS4, PC versions launching in 2024

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming an English-subtitled system trailer for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories , a new game based on the SPY×FAMILY anime. The video previews gameplay activities such as exercise, cooking, dodgeball, and cards:

The game will launch forSwitch in Japan on December 21. The game will then launch for5 and4 in 2024. The4 version will be digital only.

The game will launch in the West in 2024 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC.

In the daily life sim, players control Anya with the goal of completing a photo diary for homework. Players can go on outings, play minigames to get costumes, and dress up characters. Other characters from the series, such as Loid, Yor, Damian, Becky, Yuri, and Fiona appear.

The first half of the anime's first season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7 on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White film will open on December 22. It will be an all-new work with an original story.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English. Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.