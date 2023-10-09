Toryumon Takeda Launches New Doga Manga on October 20

Adventure manga centers on cyborg, street urchin on road-trip adventure

The official Twitter account for Futabasha 's Web Action manga website announced last Friday that Toryumon Takeda will launch a new manga titled Doga ( Doga of the Great Arch ) on the website on October 20.

© Toryumon Takeda/Ki-oon

The text on the above promotional image describes the manga's story, and reads:

Yote is as high-ranked as he is unaware of the reality of the world. As a new lord, he gets the opportunity to leave his castle for the first time of his life to explore the free city of Leoure. But as Yote just starts to get a glimpse of what kindness and freedom look like, he is killed by street robbers. The young man is saved by a mysterious woman who happens to be a talented inventor. She transfers his mind into a cyborg body, allowing him to survive... for a year or two. Yote is now a robot hardly able to move around by himself. But whatever, for him it's the first day of a new life! But to have a life, he needs to become human again. Only the legendary mermaids are said to have the magical powers to achieve such miracles. To help him on his hazardous journey, he hires Doga, a strong and witty street orphan ready to do anything to get out of Leoure and see the world. For both of them, this is the beginning of a road-trip full of surprises!

Kadokawa published Takeda's One More Step, Come Stand by My Side collection of manga one-shots in April 2022. Yen Press licensed the book, and will release it on November 21.

Source: Web Action manga website's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.