HIDIVE to Stream Chained Soldier Anime

© タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

HIDIVE

announced on Tuesday that it will stream the television anime of writerand artist'sor literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga for the winter 2024 season.will screen the North American premiere of the anime's first two episodes on November 17 at this year'sevent in New York City.

The anime will premiere in January 2024. The series was previously slated to premiere this year.

The anime stars:

© タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ ) is the anime's general director. Gorō Kuji ( Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha , White Album , Trinity Seven ). Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is handling the series composition, and Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi ( Bakugan Battle Planet ) are writing the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii ( Tawawa on Monday ) is designing the characters. Kaoru Nishimura ( Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl ) is in charge of color design. Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music, and Chikako Yokota ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is directing the sound.

Akari Kitō is performing the anime's opening theme song. Maaya Uchida is performing the ending theme song.

Takahiro ( Akame ga KILL! ) and Takemura ( Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! manga) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019.

Source: Press release