HIDIVE to Stream Chained Soldier Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
The anime will premiere in January 2024. The series was previously slated to premiere this year.
The anime stars:
- Yūya Hirose as Yūki Wakura
- Akari Kitō as Kyōka Uzen
- Yume Miyamoto as Himari Azuma
- Mari Hino as Shushu Suruga
- Hina Tachibana as Nei Ōkawamura
- Maaya Uchida as Tenka Izumo
- Nene Hieda as Yachiho Azuma
- Reina Ueda as Sahara Wakasa
- Tomori Kusunoki as Aoba Wakura
- Sayaka Senbongi as Koko Zenibako
- Rina Hidaka Naon Yuno
Junji Nishimura (Ranma ½) is the anime's general director. Gorō Kuji (Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement-) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha, White Album, Trinity Seven). Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is handling the series composition, and Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi (Bakugan Battle Planet) are writing the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii (Tawawa on Monday) is designing the characters. Kaoru Nishimura (Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl) is in charge of color design. Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan The Final Season) is composing the music, and Chikako Yokota (The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods) is directing the sound.
Akari Kitō is performing the anime's opening theme song. Maaya Uchida is performing the ending theme song.
Takahiro (Akame ga KILL!) and Takemura (Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! manga) launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019.
Source: Press release