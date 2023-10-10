Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! Switch Game Launches in N. America, Europe on November 21

Game will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch

Pui Pui Molcar : Let's! Molcar Party!

Nighthawk Interactive announced on Tuesday that it will releaseand Groove Box Japan'sSwitch game in North America and Europe on November 21. The game will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Dutch.

Nighthawk Interactive describes the game:

Based on the wildly popular animated series, the Molcars are hitting the road as the party game Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! This fast action miniature adventure centers on adorable guinea pigs who transformed into cars (“Molcar” combines “car” with “morumotto,” the Japanese word for “guinea pig”) as players liven up Moltown with rewards earned by throwing parties, playing games and racing. Pui Pui Molcar Let's! Molcar Party! invites players into the charming world of Molcars for a variety of exciting minigames, customizable accessories and adorable Molcar interactions inspired by scenes from the stop-motion series. Players are in for an “un-fur-gettable” experience as they earn plentiful rewards while nurturing friendships with over 40 mischievous Molcars, customizing Moltown, and dressing up in stylish outfits.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Switch game based on Shinei Animation 's Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion anime series in Japan in December 2021. Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the game simultaneously in English in Southeast Asia.

The stop-motion series premiered in January 2021 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March 2021. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan in July 2021.

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

Pui Pui Molcar Driving School , a new stop-motion series, debuted in October 2022.



