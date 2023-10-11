Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Returns to North American Theaters

Film premiered in Japan in November 2022

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will re-release Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film in over 200 theaters across the U.S. and Canada starting on October 27. The film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles and English dubbed formats. The company streamed a video:

The film had a special "Okaeri Jōei" (Welcome Back Screening) in 100 theaters in Japan from September 20 to October 5. The special screening commemorates the release of the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD, also on September 20. The film's screenings on September 25 to 29 coincided with the dates in the film's story when the protagonist Suzume started her five-day journey throughout Japan.

The film opened in Japan at #1 last November. It opened in North America on April 14.screened the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S., and has earned over US$10 million as of May 5. It ended its theatrical run in Japan in May, earning 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million) at the box office.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.

Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$174,033,203.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO distributed the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



