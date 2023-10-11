New Starmyu Musical Series Announced for 2024

The STARMYU musical staff announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the stage shows will be relaunched in a new series in 2024. There will be a live event on October 16 that will feature new cast announcements. To commemorate the previous series of shows, the staff released a documentary video with the cast members looking back on their time bringing the show to life:

The company behind the stage shows, Fab Corporation, will also stream the seven stage shows on YouTube for free for a limited time from October 11-15.

The first 12-episode STARMYU television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2015. Funimation streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story.

Ayana Academy: home of musical dreams and insane competition. New student Yuta Hoshitani dreams of being in show business, but to get there he'll have to gain acceptance from the Kao Kai (Cherry Blossom Flower Association), Ayana Academy's three highest ranking students. For Yuta and his friends to get into the music department, they'll have to get into the Star Frame class, which is taught by the Kao Kai members. Though the newcomers are struggling, they catch the interest of one of the Kao Kai members, which just might send them on the starlit journey they've been dreaming of!

The anime project also includes a two-part original video anime ( OVA ) project. The first OVA , which serves as episode 13 of the anime, shipped in July 2016. The second OVA , which serves as episode 14 of the anime, shipped in September 2016.

The anime's second 12-episode anime season premiered in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The franchise received a new OVA in October 2018, as well as a third season of the television anime in 2019.

The anime's first stage musical adapted the anime's first season, and ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April 2017. A spin-off show about Team Hiiragi ran in April 2018. A sequel show, titled Musical STARMYU Second Season, ran in July of that year. The franchise received four more shows titled Musical STARMYU Spin-Off「Shuffle Review」, Musical STARMYU Spin-Off「Caribbean Groove」Main Story Performance, Musical STARMYU Third Season, and Team Yuzuriha and Team Ren Solo Performances.