Opūnokyōdai's Mon-chan to Watashi Manga Ends in 2 Chapters; Ore, Tsushima Manga Resumes After

Mon-Chan to Watashi takes 1-issue break before start of climax

Image via Mon-chan to Watashi manga's X account © Opūnokyōdai

Mon-chan to Watashi

This year's 20th issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that's(Mon-chan and I) manga will end in two chapters, after its one-issue break on October 25. The manga will return in the magazine's 22nd issue in November.

The manga's X (formerly Twitter) account also announced the manga's break and climax on Tuesday. Opūnokyōdai also revealed that their Ore, Tsushima manga will resume soon after the Mon-chan to Watashi manga ends.

The Mon-chan to Watashi manga restarted serialization in Big Comic on June 23. The manga first launched online on Fusosha 's "Joshi SPA!" website in February 2022. The website digitally published the manga up to its 43rd chapter on March 7, before it became unavailable on the website. The manga's Twitter account revealed on March 9 that the series was preparing for a "reopening." The Twitter account then teased in an announcement on June 1 that the manga will have a new serialization format after rewriting and restructuring the manga.

The manga's story is about a woman who lives with her unemployed boyfriend, who occasionally beats her. She is a temporary worker, and is troubled by her card loan. But life suddenly changes for her with the arrival of a cat named Mon-chan.

Shogakukan published Opūnokyōdai 's Ore, Tsushima cat manga's third volume in October 2020. An anime fanbook was released in June 2021. The series has over 420,000 copies in circulation.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2021.