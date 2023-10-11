Viz Media Launches One-Shot Manga Platform for U.S.

Viz Media announced that it is launching a new one-shot submissions portal in the U.S. as part of its Viz Originals line on Wednesday. The new platform will produce short original one-shot stories created by writers in the U.S. Former editor-in-chief of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine Hisashi Sasaki will work with and guide creators whose submissions are selected. Viz Media will publish successful one-shots digitally. Successful one-shots may also lead to the company licensing and establishing an IP (intellectual property), turning the story into an anime, and producing consumer products.

Image courtesy of Viz Media

Viz Media launched the Viz Originals graphic novel imprint in 2019 as a way to collaborate with manga-inspired creators to develop new stories.

Viz Media launched its new digital manga service Viz Manga on May 9. The new app's catalog now includes simultaneous English releases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan for "the first time," as well as classic manga titles. The service features over 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles. Viz Manga is only available in the United States and Canada, and subscription costs US$1.99 per month. Viz continues to offer its separate Shonen Jump service.

Source: Email correspondence