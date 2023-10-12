Gou Tanabe Launches Manga of H.P. Lovecraft's Dream Cycle Stories

Manga launches on November 10

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on Thursday that Gou Tanabe will launch a manga titled Short Stories about Dreamlands , based on H.P. Lovecraft 's Dream Cycle stories, a set of short stories he published from 1918 to 1932 set in his fantastical Dreamlands setting. The manga will launch in the magazine's next issue on November 10.

Tanabe launched a manga based on Lovecraft's The Dunwich Horror story in Monthly Comic Beam in October 2021, and ended it on April 12 earlier this year. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on May 12.

Tanabe launched a manga based on H.P. Lovecraft 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth ( Innsmouth no Kage ) story in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2020, and ended it in March 2021. Dark Horse will release a single omnibus volume of the manga in English in November.

Tanabe launched the manga adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft 's The Call of Cthulhu story in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2019, and ended the manga in November 2019.

These manga are part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Colour Out of Space and The Haunter of the Dark . He earlier drew an adaptation of Lovecraft's The Outsider . Tanabe ended his manga based on The Shadow Out of Time in November 2018.

