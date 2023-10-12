Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo Anime Unveils Visual, 2024 Premiere

Anime of Izumi О̄kido's light novel about girl who strives to become villainess

The official website for the television anime of Izumi О̄kido's Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo (I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History) light novel series revealed a new visual and the 2024 premiere for the anime on Friday.

©大木戸いずみ・早瀬ジュン／KADOKAWA／「歴史に残る悪女になるぞ」製作委員会

The story follows a girl named Alicia who hates "goody-two-shoes" heroines. Her wishes come true when she is reincarnated into a villainess in her favorite otome games. She strives to be the world's most evil villainess in history. However, the more she tries to be a villainess, the more the prince appears to like her...

О̄kido debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. О̄kido launched the light novel series with illustrator Jyun Hayase in 2020. The series' fifth volume shipped in Japan on August 12.

Akira Hoshi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in September 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 12.

The series has over 850,000 copies in circulation, including digitally.

Sources: Press release, Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.