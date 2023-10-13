Darwin's Game Manga Gets Epilogue Chapter in November

Main manga ended with 125th chapter on Thursday

© FLIPFLOPs, Akita Publishing

The November issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday thatmanga will have a 19-page epilogue chapter titled "#rain's epilogue" in the magazine's next issue in November. The main manga also ended with its 125th chapter in the same issue.

The manga's 30th and final compiled book volume will ship on January 5.

The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.

FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art. The manga entered its final arc in January 2020, and teased its climax in January 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode in January 2020. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE in February 2020.

The FLIPFLOPs duo launched a serialized prequel novel in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in January 2020, with Miyama writing the story and Takahata drawing the illustrations. The novel's story focuses on Shuka and Rain's past. The novel concluded its serialization in August 2020. FLIPFLOPs also plans to launch a spinoff manga centering on Rein Kashiwagi, also known as Rain.