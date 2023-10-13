Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game Reveals Free Update, Roadmap into 2024, Upcoming Release on PS5/Xbox Series X|S

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

revealed at thepanel at New York Comic Con on Thursday that thegame released a new big update on Thursday. To commemorate the release, the game will have a login bonus from October 12-19.

The new update includes a "Festival of Universes" event, a Cross Versus Mode, a new Awoken Skill Ultra Instinct ability, and level-cap removal for Avatars.

The game will also have more updates into 2024, including additional scenarios and playable characters. The game has shipped more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions in 2024. Bandai Namco Entertainment released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017.

The panel also reminded audiences about the Extended Cut screening of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods film in U.S. theaters on October 17-18 in commemoration of the movie's 10th anniversary.

Lastly, Toei Animation confirmed that the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc in 4K on November 21. Amazon and Walmart have different exclusive 4K Steelbooks. The film will release on 4K in France on December 3, in New Zealand and Australia on November 21, in Germany on December 8, and in the UK and Ireland on December 18. The film is also streaming on Crunchyroll and will release digitally on Amazon, Google Play , iTunes , Microsoft , and VUDU .

Sources: Official Dragon Ball New York Comic Con panel (Marion Peña), Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.