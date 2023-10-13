One Piece: Strong World Episode 0 Video Anime Streams on YouTube for Limited Time

Anime revealing past of legendary pirate Shiki never received commercial release

The official YouTube channel for the One Piece franchise began streaming the One Piece: Strong World Episode 0 original video anime ( OVA ) on Friday. The anime will be available to stream for three months, although it does not have English subtitles.

The YouTube channel describes the anime:

"EPISODE:0" is a short anime episode based on the manga "Episode 0" included in " ONE PIECE Volume 0", a bonus for theater viewers of "FILM STRONG WORLD". The story reveals the past of the legendary pirate "Shiki," who appears in the movie for the first time.

The anime adapts a "volume 0" of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga, which was given to theater attendees to the One Piece: Strong World film. House Foods collaborated on the anime adaptation of the "volume 0" manga. The OVA never received a commercial release — instead, House Foods gave away 3,000 DVDs of the anime in 2010.

One Piece: Strong World is the 10th film in the One Piece franchise , and it opened in Japan in December 2009. The film will air on Fuji TV and its affiliates on Saturday.

The staff for the One Piece franchise released the video on YouTube to commemorate the return of One Piece Film Red in theaters in Japan for one month starting on October 20.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web