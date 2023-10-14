×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Pikachu Returns debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: October 2-8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Detective Pikachu Returns Nintendo October 6 85,639 85,639
2 NSw Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6 30,267 30,267
3 PS5 Assassin's Creed Mirage Ubisoft October 5 20,407 20,407
4 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 15,748 898,284
5 PS5 Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Bandai Namco Entertainment October 5 11,740 11,740
6 PS4 Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Bandai Namco Entertainment October 5 8,554 8,554
7 PS4 Assassin's Creed Mirage Ubisoft October 5 8,029 8,029
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,491 5,508,702
9 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 6,571 5,151,441
10 NSw EA Sports FC 24 Electronic Arts September 29 6,004 22,489
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,876 3,280,800
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,956 5,300,348
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,680 1,313,849
14 NSw Fate/Samurai Remnant Koei Tecmo Games September 28 4,616 39,344
15 NSw Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Square Enix September 28 4,573 28,940
16 PS5 EA Sports FC 24 Electronic Arts September 29 4,452 20,315
17 NSw Pikmin 1+2 Nintendo September 22 4,184 35,242
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 3,653 1,871,593
19 PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Electronic Arts September 29 3,638 15,388
20 PS5 Fate/Samurai Remnant Koei Tecmo Games September 28 3,437 25,006

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 25-October 1
