News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Pikachu Returns debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: October 2-8
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Nintendo
|October 6
|85,639
|85,639
|2
|NSw
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6
|30,267
|30,267
|3
|PS5
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|Ubisoft
|October 5
|20,407
|20,407
|4
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|15,748
|898,284
|5
|PS5
|Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 5
|11,740
|11,740
|6
|PS4
|Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 5
|8,554
|8,554
|7
|PS4
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|Ubisoft
|October 5
|8,029
|8,029
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,491
|5,508,702
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|6,571
|5,151,441
|10
|NSw
|EA Sports FC 24
|Electronic Arts
|September 29
|6,004
|22,489
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,876
|3,280,800
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,956
|5,300,348
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,680
|1,313,849
|14
|NSw
|Fate/Samurai Remnant
|Koei Tecmo Games
|September 28
|4,616
|39,344
|15
|NSw
|Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
|Square Enix
|September 28
|4,573
|28,940
|16
|PS5
|EA Sports FC 24
|Electronic Arts
|September 29
|4,452
|20,315
|17
|NSw
|Pikmin 1+2
|Nintendo
|September 22
|4,184
|35,242
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|3,653
|1,871,593
|19
|PS4
|EA Sports FC 24
|Electronic Arts
|September 29
|3,638
|15,388
|20
|PS5
|Fate/Samurai Remnant
|Koei Tecmo Games
|September 28
|3,437
|25,006
Source: Famitsu