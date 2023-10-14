Kanoko Sakurakoji Launches Mitsu to Gekiyaku Manga on November 13

New romance suspense manga centers on youngest daughter of noted family, her guard

The November issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine revealed the title, preview image, and synopsis for Kanoko Sakurakoji 's planned new manga on Friday. The manga will launch in the magazine's December issue, which will release on November 13.

© Kanoko Sakurakoji, Shogakukan

The manga, titled Mitsu to Gekiyaku (Intimacy and Potency), is a romance suspense manga. The first chapter will have 61 pages including a color opening page. The manga will also be featured on the cover of the December issue. The manga centers on Aoko, youngest daughter of the noted Jioka family, and Akira, the man who serves as her guard. Akira has been protecting Aoko since she was young, and while he protects and cherishes her, she does not know his true character. However, a certain incident causes the nature of their relationship to change.

Sakurakoji launched the 8! -Eight- manga in Betsucomi magazine in April 2022, and ended the series in May.

Sakurakoji previously launched the Seirou Opera (Edo Brothel Opera) manga in January 2015, and ended it in November 2019. Shogakukan published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga.

Sakurakoji ended her three-volume Last Notes manga in June 2014, after launching the manga in 2013.

Sakurakoji is known for her supernatural romance manga Black Bird , which also ran in Betsucomi and ended in December 2012. Viz Media published the manga in North America. Viz Media also published Sakurakoji's two-volume Backstage Prince manga in North America.