Super Mario Bros. Wonder Game Reveals Kevin Afghani as New Voice of Mario, Luigi

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Friday, voice actor Kevin Afghani announced that he is voicing Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, which comes out on October 20 for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo announced in August that Charles Martinet was stepping back from recording voices for Mario and other characters. He transitioned to the new role of "Mario Ambassador." The company stated that he will "continue to travel the world, sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all."

Martinet was the voice actor of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, among other characters, in Nintendo 's Super Mario Bros. video game franchise. He began voicing Mario in 1991 at trade shows as a 3D Mario head on a screen that would talk to people. He voiced the character again in several smaller titles within the next few years. His first major Mario series game was Super Mario 64 in 1996. Martinet has voiced Mario and other characters in numerous mainline games and spinoffs since.

Although Martinet did not voice Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie , he had cameo roles as Giuseppe (who says Mario's iconic "Woohoo!" in the film) and Mario's dad.

Nintendo announced the Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2D platforming game in June. The game will have local and online multiplayer functionality.

Source: Kevin Afghani's Twitter account