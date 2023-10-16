Ninja Girls' Hosana Tanaka Launches New Manga

Megami no Aether manga launches on November 16

The December issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours GH magazine revealed on Monday that manga author Hosana Tanaka ( Ninja Girls ) will launch a new manga temporarily titled Megami no Aether (The Goddess Aether) in the magazine's next issue on November 16.

Image via Young King Ours GH's Twitter account © Shonengahosha

The manga's story is set in a world where the conflict between the gods over beauty eventually causes a great war in the human world. Itaka, the crown prince of a kingdom, gets involved in the conflict when his mother gets kidnapped and is now on the brink of death. Itaka sets out for revenge with the help of a goddess.

Tanaka's most recent manga titled Kawashima Yoshiko wa Otoko ni Naritai (Yoshiko Kawashima Wants to Become a Man) launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in February 2021.

Tanaka began the Holy Corpse Rising ( Seigai no Majo ) manga series in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in October 2014. Shonengahosha published the seventh and final volume in October 2018. Seven Seas licensed the series and released all seven volumes in English.

Del Rey Manga licensed Tanaka's Ninja Girls manga for North American release in 2008, and released four volumes before Kodansha Comics took over Del Rey 's manga titles in 2010 and published the rest of the series. Tanaka was the former assistant and protégé of Takashi Shiina ( GS Mikami Gokuraku Daisakusen!! , Zettai Karen Children ).