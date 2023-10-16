Ray Yūki's Ginga Haisō: Starlight Express Manga Ends on November 16

Manga about galaxy couriers launched in March 2022

© Ray Yūki, Shonengahosha

Ginga Haisō: Starlight Express

Galaxy Delivery Starlight Express

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's) manga will end in the magazine's January 2024 issue, which will ship on November 16.

The manga centers on beast-like creatures Melissa and Linaria, working as couriers transporting goods in a galaxy cramped and packed with people.

Yūki launched the manga in Young King Ours GH in March 2022. Shonengahosha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 17.

Yūki launched the Tamamo-chan's a Fox! ( Oinari JK Tamamo-chan! ) manga in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2016, and Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and released the sixth and final volume in November 2022.

