Rei Nakajima Launches Manga of Ryousuke Hata's Nengan no Akuyaku Reijo (Last Boss) no Karada o Te ni Ireta zo! Story

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app announced on October 12 that Ryousuke Hata 's Nengan no Akuyaku Reijo (Last Boss) no Karada o Te ni Ireta zo! (I Got My Favorite Villainess' (Last Boss) Body!) story will have a manga adaptation by Rei Nakajima . The manga will launch in the app on Friday. Hitoha Ushio is credited for original character designs, and Maruboro Akai is credited for storyboard drafts.

The manga's story begins when a sickly 16-year-old girl passes away, but reincarnates into the body of her favorite fictional villainess. Even though the character is the dark lord's daughter, hated in her academy, and destined to be taken down by the main character and meet her death by execution, she is happy enough to have a working and healthy body. She will work to become stronger to blow away all those threats.

Hata began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2022, and the story is still ongoing.

Yen Press is publishing both Hata's The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King light novels, as well as Manatsu Suzuki 's manga adaptation of the novels.

Nakajima previously drew the Nurse Witch Komugi-chan Magikarte manga based on the Nurse Witch Komugi OVA in 2003.