Tama Mitsuboshi's Call the Name of the Night Manga Ends

Yoru no Namae wo Yonde

The 108th issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on November 15.

Yen Press will release the manga's third compiled book volume in English on November 21. It describes the manga's story:

Deep in the forest, a curious pair resides: a young girl Mira, whose affliction leads her to call forth darkness whenever she's in distress, and her physician Rei, determined to seek a cure. Each day, she works to remember the light and bring back the person she used to be. But a sudden visit from Rei's friend, who harbors an interest in Mira's illness, may be the end of their peaceful days…

Mitsuboshi launched the manga in Harta in August 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in August 2021, and its fourth volume on March 15.



