Azuki Adds Bikings, Gut's, Paranoia Cage, 2 More Manga

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Tuesday that it has added the following five manga from publishers TORICO and VAST Visual and distributors MediBang ! and Media Do International, Inc. to its service:

BIKINGS

Title:Creator: Jun FudoSummary: The encounter between Itto Ippongi, a high schooler who blunders no matter what he does, and a road race bike. Riding a bike might very well be the way for him to change himself. Thinking he might actually be able to achieve something great, Itto joins Team CycleOn which Subara Miyata, his classmate, is a member of... A genuine cycling road race manga that will light a fire in your heart and make you want to go to the distant Alpe d'Huez has come!!

GUT'S

Title:Creator: Jun FudoSummary: Maguma is obsessed with baseball; in fact, his dream is to hit all the strong fastballs on earth. However, Maguma isn't a good team player and doesn't actually have any interest in joining the baseball team! Now, Meguma no longer gets a thrill of hitting a baseball at 140 KPH, so he decides to take up tennis, where balls can fly over 160 KPH! Will Meguma be able to handle this new speed, and will he be able to conquer such a different game?

Title:Creator: CoolkyousinnjyaSummary: Mizuki's manga are flying off the shelves, but an artist's work is never done. With the help of her dedicated assistant, she is on a quest to create her magnum opus – the ultimate adult manga!

Coolkyousinnjya is a manga writer and artist who exploded into the manga landscape with his 4-panel comedy I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying . His most well-known series is the hit Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , which has sold over one million copies worldwide.



Title:Creator:Summary: Sixteen years after the great hydroseism, nearly the entire world has sunken beneath the seas... but that won't stop Tatsumiya Minato from following her dream of becoming a high school student at the Enoshima Women's Ocean Academy!

Known for his detailed illustrative work on the manga adaptation of hit video game Eiyuu Senki , Okito Endō is an author and artist focused on combining science fiction and fantasy! His work is currently serialized in digital manga magazine Comic MeDu.



Title:Creator:Summary: Lein and Ann have a new batch of aliens to deal with, and they come in all shapes and sizes! Whether you're an illegal snuff show streamer who delights in making the government break their own laws, an off-world assassin who tries to break his murderous streak by becoming father to the human daughter of an old target, or a shrimpy alien girl just trying to make ends meet, the high school duo's ready to meet the challenges of the day in this bold, bombastic science-fiction stunner!

Author and artist Mado Guchimoto is a rapidly-rising name in the world of science-fiction manga, with Tokyo Interstellar Immigration his debut serialization! His work is currently published in Japan's digital manga magazine Comic MeDu.



