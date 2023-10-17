Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure Nominated for International Emmy Awards

©SAN-X CO., LTD.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the 2023 International Emmy Awards nominees on September 26. The Academy has nominated), the live-action and CG hybrid series based on's famous lazy character, for the "Kids: Live-Action" category and nominated thestop-motion anime series for the "Kids: Animation" category.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure debuted in Japan last December, and also debuted on Netflix worldwide on the same date.

Shunsuke Takeuchi plays the titular Gudetama character, as well as 24 other characters in the series. Seiran Fukushima plays Gudetama's friend Shakipiyo. Japanese comedy duo Shimofuri Myojo's Soshina and Seiya voices the characters Guretama and Tamago Sushi, respectively.

Netflix describes the series:

A lethargic, empathetic road movie about finding one's parents — for everyone who just wants to laze about!

Having resigned itself to the fact that it will just end up on someone's plate, Gudetama just wants to be lazy all the time. But, swept up by the go-getting, overbearing chick Shakipiyo, it leaves the refrigerator and heads out into the world. Together, these polar opposites go on an adventure to find their mother!

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure debuted on Netflix worldwide on August 25.

Netflix describes the story:

Welcome back, Rilakkuma! This time, Rilakkuma goes to a theme park. What will happen there!? This series depicts an active day for Rilakkuma and friends in great detail as they visit a theme park that is about to close down and encounter an incident that arises there and the various people involved. Not only do familiar characters from " Rilakkuma and Kaoru " appear, but so do many new characters with unique personalities! You won't be able to look away from the thrilling and heart-pounding developments!

Masahito Kobayashi again directed the anime at dwarf studios and TYO Inc., and Europe Kikaku 's Takashi Sumita and Makoto Ueda wrote the scripts. Mikako Tabe returned to voice Kaoru.

San-X launched the character that Aki Kondo created in 2003. Netflix premiered the earlier Rilakkuma and Kaoru ( Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san ) anime series in April 2019.



Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won an International Emmy Kids Award in the Animation category in 2016.

Source: The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' website