Kazuto Okada's Risqué Romantic Comedy Manga Sundome Gets Live-Action Series

Yui Arata, Hikaru Yamazaki star in November 1 mini-series

The Abema TV streaming service announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action mini-series adaptation of Kazuto Okada 's Sundome manga. ABEMA will premiere all six episodes of the mini-series on November 1.

© 2023「すんドめ」製作委員会

Yui Arata (seen above) plays heroine Kurumi Sahana, while Hikaru Yamazaki plays Hideo Aiba. Other cast members include Daichi Mori, Reiya Baba, Yumena Nishino, Papiko, Eri Saitō, Io Iori, Moeka Arai, Hisayuki Teranaka, and Mana Amano.

Kenichi Kudan is directing the series, with scripts by Cha Kondō.

© Kazuto Okada, Akita Publishing

The "Roman Club," a school group interested in the occult, to which he's practically enslaved, has become boring for one Hideo Aiba. In fact, he finds his entire existence pretty tiresome until, one day, when a girl named Kurumi Sahana shows up and wants to join up. When the two are left alone in the club classroom, Kurumi makes a special "request" of Hideo, which makes him (understandably) freak out. Though he doesn't know what to think, one thing's for sure, Hideo's life just became anything but boring.

Okada launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in 2006, and ended in 2009 with a total of nine compiled volumes. The manga inspired a live-action film, which premiered in 2007. The manga got two more live-action film adaptations titled Sundome New and Sundome New 2 , which premiered in 2017.

Okada's Kyōkasho ni Nai! manga also inspired several live-action film adaptations. The first two live-action films opened in Japan in June 2016. Two more live-action films titled Kyōkasho ni Nai! 3 and Kyōkasho ni Nai! 4 premiered in summer 2017. The Kyōkasho ni Nai! manga ran in Young Champion from 1995 to 2002. It also received a direct-to-video film in 1995, an OVA in 1998, and a live-action television series adaptation in South Korea in 2007. Media Blasters released the OVA under the title Very Private Lesson .

Source: Comic Natalie