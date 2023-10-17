Live-Action Don't Call It Mystery Film Stays at #1, The Silent Service Drops to #5

©2023 フジテレビジョン 小学館 TopCoat 東宝 FNS27社

Mystery to Iu Nakare

Do not say mystery

The live-action film of'sor) manga stayed at #1 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 142,000 tickets for 198,215,210 yen (about US$1.32 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.78 million tickets for a cumulative total of 3,763,825,020 yen (about US$25.16 million).

The film centers on the manga's "Hiroshima Arc," which appears in the manga's second to fourth volumes. The "Hiroshima Arc" begins when Kunō travels to Hiroshima, and gets involved in a fight for the Kariatsumari family's inheritance.

The film opened on September 15, and sold 609,600 tickets to earn 850,483,760 yen (about US$5.71 million) in its first three days, ranking #1 in its opening weekend. Masaki Suda reprised his role as protagonist Totonō Kunō from the manga's live-action series.

Hiroaki Matsuyama , Tomoko Aizawa , and Ken Arai all return from the series as director, scriptwriter, and music composer, respectively.

The manga follows mystery-solving college student Totonō Kunō. At the beginning of the story, the police bring him in for questioning on suspicion of the murder of his classmate.



©かわぐちかいじ／講談社 ©2023 Amazon Content Services LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES. All Rights Reserved.

The live-action film of'smanga dropped from #3 to #5 in its third weekend. The film earned 106,956,030 yen (about US$715,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,042,581,930 yen (about US$6.97 million).

The film opened in Japan on September 29, and sold 274,000 tickets for 370,136,800 yen (about US$2.46 million) in its first three days. Takao Osawa and Shinzō Matsuhashi produced the live-action film, Kōhei Yoshino directed the film, and Hikaru Takai wrote the script. B'z, with singer Ado as vocalist, are contributing the film's theme song "Dignity."

In the story, Shiro Kaieda is appointed the captain of Japan's first nuclear submarine, jointly built by Japan and the United States in top secret. However, he and his 76 crew members go rogue in this story that delves into themes of nuclear war, international politics, and world peace.

Kawaguchi serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from 1988 to 1996. The manga already inspired a television anime special from Sunrise in 1996, followed by Sunrise 's two-part original video anime from 1997 to 1998. Central Park Media offered the anime on videotape and later DVD.



© 2023 映画プリキュアオールスターズＦ製作委員会

Precure All Stars

, the 20th anniversary film in thecrossover anime film series, dropped from #6 to #7 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 59,857,390 yen (about US$400,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,274,395,470 yen (about US$8.52 million).

Eiga Precure All Stars F opened on September 15, and features all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise 's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure , to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

The film sold about 357,000 tickets to earn 437,456,060 yen (about US$2.93 million) at the Japanese box office in its opening three-day weekend. This is the highest opening weekend box office for the Precure franchise .

Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki play characters that were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim, while Tanezaki plays Pūka.

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise 's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories .

A new Precure film will open in 2024.



© GIRLS und PANZER Finale Projekt

The fourth film in the six-partfilm series dropped from #4 to #10 in its second weekend. The film earned 63,526,040 yen (about US$424,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 346,629,220 yen (about US$2.31 million).

The film opened in Japan on October 6 and earned 212,061,300 yen (about US$1.42 million) in its opening weekend.

The fourth film continues with Ooarai's battle with Continuation (Jaktkosota) High School, after the loss of important teammates at the onset of the match in the third film. The film also shows the match between two strong schools, Kuromorimine and St. Gloriana, with Kuromorimine headed up by Maho's successor Erika, and St. Gloriana's commander Darjeeling in her last match.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021. The film features six more schools competing on three additional battlegrounds.



Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC