Anime NYC Hosts Premieres for Chained Soldier, The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered N. American premiere also slated for November 17
HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will screen the North American premiere of the Chained Soldier and My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime, and the world premiere of The Dangers in My Heart at this year's Anime NYC event on November 17 at the Javits Center Panel Room 2. The Chained Soldier premiere will run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, while The Dangers in My Heart premiere will run from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. EST, and the My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered premiere will run from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST.
Chained Soldier will premiere in January 2024. The series was previously slated to premiere this year. HIDIVE will stream the anime.
My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered will premiere in January 2024. HIDIVE will stream the anime.
The Dangers in My Heart second season will premiere in January 2024 in the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and its 23 affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi. The second season features returning cast and staff from the first season. HIDIVE streamed the first season as it aired in Japan.
Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.
