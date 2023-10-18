Anime NYC Hosts Premieres for Chained Soldier, The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

©タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

Chained Soldier

The Dangers in My Heart

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered

announced on Wednesday that it will screen the North American premiere of theandanime, and the world premiere ofat this year'sevent on November 17 at the Javits Center Panel Room 2. Thepremiere will run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, whilepremiere will run from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. EST, and thepremiere will run from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST.

Chained Soldier will premiere in January 2024. The series was previously slated to premiere this year. HIDIVE will stream the anime.

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered will premiere in January 2024. HIDIVE will stream the anime.

The Dangers in My Heart second season will premiere in January 2024 in the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and its 23 affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi . The second season features returning cast and staff from the first season. HIDIVE streamed the first season as it aired in Japan.

Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.

Source: Press release