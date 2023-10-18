Cardfight!! Vanguard Series Reveals Next Anime Season Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ

The official Twitter account of the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise announced on Tuesday that the anime's next season will be titled Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ , and it will premiere in January 2024.

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's Twitter account © Vanguard Divinez

The account also unveiled the new main character's design draft, once again by CLAMP .

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's Twitter account © Vanguard Divinez

More details will be revealed on December 12.

Bushiroad also announced that it is now planning the 10th season and beyond for the anime's current "D series" series.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season is considered the third overall season of the D Series, while its second season and third seasons are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ . The seventh season is slated for a mid-2024 premiere. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.

The third season of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress premiered on July 8.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The second season premiered in January. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the season.