Live-Action EVOL Show's Trailer Reveals Tempalay's Theme Song

Tempalay performs "Superman" theme for November 3 show

DMM TV unveiled a new trailer and key visual for the live-action series of Atsushi Kaneko 's EVOL manga on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the series' theme song "Superman" by Tempalay., as well as the film's full title EVOL ~Shobo Nōryoku de Seigi o Horoboze~ (EVOL: Let's Defeat Justice With Our Useless Powers).

© DMM TV

The series will premiere on DMM TV on November 3.

The three main cast members include Yuzu Aoki as Nozomi (center in image above), Himena Irei as Akari (left), and Misaki Hattori as Sakura (right).

Additional cast members include:

Nobuaki Kaneko as Lightning Bolt



© DMM TV

Haruka Imou as Thunder Girl



© DMM TV

Ken Ishiguro as the Police Chief Superintendent Hiromi Tsuchiya



© DMM TV

Ken Yasuda as the Mayor



© DMM TV

© Atsushi Kaneko, Kadokawa

The dark hero manga centers on three young kids who attempt to take their own lives out of despair and hopelessness for the world, but fail in the attempt. In the hospital, they awaken to a power inside them that could allow them to be heroes. But the directionless trio, who feel there is no place for them in the world, begin an ultimate betrayal of humanity.

Kaneko launched the manga Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine in August 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 12.

Kaneko launched the Deathco manga in February 2014 and ended it in January 2018. Kaneko launched the Search and Destroy manga, based on Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga, in Micro Magazine Publishing Company's TezuComi magazine in October 2018, and ended it after 18 chapters. Micro Magazine Publishing Company released the manga's third and final volume in March 2020.

Digital Manga Publishing released two of six volumes of Kaneko's earlier manga Bambi and her Pink Gun in English in 2005. Kaneko's SOIL inspired a live-action television series in 2010. SOIL and Kaneko's Wet Moon have been nominated for Best Crime Comic at France's Angoulême International Comics Festival.

Sources: EVOL live-action series' official Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.