Seven Seas Licenses Chasing Spica, I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess - Betrothed, Gravitation, & More Manga, Light Novels

Seven Seas announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Chasing Spica , I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess! - Betrothed manga, The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles light novels, the manga and two more light novel volumes for Yes, No, or Maybe? , as well as the Noss and Zakuro and Gravitation : Collector's Edition manga.

Seven Seas will start publishing Chihiro Orihi's Chasing Spica manga in June 2024 in large-trim editions as part of the Seven Seas GL label (Girls' Love/yuri titles) and digitally as eBooks. The company describes the story:

Nekozuka Serina is a serious third-year high school student who's studying hard to qualify for a scholarship. Her cute and stylish looks, however, don't exactly meet the school dress code—which Tachibana Reiko, a member of the disciplinary committee, is always on her case about. Plus, no matter how much Serina tries, Reiko always bests her in grades and athletics. One day, however, Serina spots Reiko meeting with an unknown woman after school…and going to a love hotel! What will happen between Serina and Reiko now that they share a secret?

Orihi launched the manga on Ichijinsha 's Ichijin Plus manga website in 2021. Volume 1 shipped in May 2022.



Seven Seas

I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess - Betrothed

Seven Seas

Liddy, who was Japanese in her previous life, is now the daughter of a duke and engaged to marry the gorgeous Crown Prince Friedrich—despite her complaints. But her plan to lose her virginity to a stranger and break her own engagement backfired when she accidentally slept with the prince himself! These hot-and-cold lovers are still bound together, in the streets and in the sheets. Follow what happens next in this sequel to the hit original series!

will release, Rena Kamono, and'smanga in July 2024 in single large-trim editions as part of' Steamship imprint, and the publisher describes the story:

The series is a sequel to the I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess! manga , which debuted in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Online service in 2019. Seven Seas published the series in English in 2022.



Seven Seas

The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles

Seven Seas

In a world of royalty and magic, a young Japanese woman is reincarnated as Princess Luxeria. But the princess is born with magical abilities so strong and terrible that she agrees to live her life locked away in a tower. When her family is betrayed and her royal parents are murdered, she's forced to step out of her self-imposed exile and into a treacherous world. Princess Luxeria must pretend to be the perfect puppet ruler…all while concealing her burning desire for vengeance.

will publishand Haduki Futaba'slight novels in April 2024 as part of' Airship imprint physically, with digital editions available earlier. It describes the story:

Reia published the web novel on the ncode syosetsu website in 2019. Kadokawa published the series in light novels, shipping volume 2 in March 2021.



Seven Seas

Yes, No, or Maybe?

Center of the World

Where Home Is

Michi Ichiho

Kunieda Kei is the up-and-coming prince of the evening news. Inside, he's the opposite: brash, hot-tempered, and prickly as can be. For years, Kei has successfully juggled his private and professional personas—until a chance meeting with stop-motion animator Tsuzuki Ushio threatens to bring it all crashing down. But is that really as frightening as the possibility that someone might love and accept both sides of who he is?

will publishand Yukimura'smanga in November 2024 physically and digitally, as well as the two more novel volumes (and) byandin March and June. Digital editions will be available (earlier than print for the novel volumes). It describes the story:

Michi Ichio and Yukimura launched the light novel series in Shinshokan 's Shōsetsu Dear! + magazine in 2013. Seven Seas licensed the novels in English in 2020. The series inspired the manga adaptation in 2022. Shinshokan shipped the compiled book volume in November 2022.The series was adapted into an anime series in 2019.



Seven Seas

Noss and Zakuro

In Shadowsville, a supernatural land that exists between this world and the next, there lives a pair of spooky vampires. Well, not that spooky—the beautiful Noss (the Nosferatu) and her adopted daughter Zakuro don't even suck human blood, since that's gross and mean. A juice-box equivalent sustains them as they frolic around their town shopping for anti-sun accessories, meeting up with other monster buddies, and supporting each other like a real mother and daughter…because blood is less important when you find a good substitute.

celebrates rariatoo'smanga with an early digital release of volume 1, and later a physical edition in April 2024. The series will be published physically and digitally. The company describes the story:

Rariatoo published the series digitally on East Press ' Matogrosso website on May 25. East Press ships volume 1 on December 13.



Seven Seas

Gravitation

Seven Seas

Shindou Shuichi is a young, energetic, and optimistic rockstar wannabe. He's in a band with his best friend and is determined to top the charts. When a romance novelist named Eiri Yuki criticizes his lyrics, Shuichi takes it badly and wants to make Yuki eat his words…but as he starts to follow Yuki around, Shuichi falls hard for him. Yuki, despite his cold and prickly demeanor, even seems to like Shuichi back! Still, Yuki has a past full of trauma that he's never fully faced, and Shuichi discovers that succeeding in the music biz might cost him his soul. Can these two very different men support each other and make this relationship work?

will publish's: Collector's Edition manga in April 2024 in a large-trim omnibus as part of thelabel (titles). Ebook editions will also be available. The company describes the story:

Murakami debuted the manga in Gentosha 's Kimi to Boku magazine in 1996. The series concluded in 2002. The series inspired an OVA in 1999, and a television anime series in 2000. Tokyopop originally released the manga in English in 2003.



