The Dangers in My Heart Spinoff Manga Twi-Yaba Also Gets Anime

The official website for the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga announced on Wednesday that its Twi-Yaba spinoff manga will also get an anime adaptation. The anime's website also started streaming the teaser promotional video for its second season, which will premiere in January.

© 桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会

The Twi-Yaba spinoff manga is a collection of short stories, published on Sakurai's official X (formerly Twitter) account. (The manga derives its title from the first two characters of the Japanese pronunciation of the name "Twitter.") Some of the spinoff manga's anime adaptation will have its world premiere at The Dangers in My Heart anime's event on December 10 in Tokyo's LINE Cube Shibuya venue.

The Dangers in My Heart second season will premiere in January in the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and its 23 affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi . The second season features returning cast and staff from the first season.

©桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会

TV Asahi

The anime's first season premiered onand its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block on April 1. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's seventh volume on October 3.