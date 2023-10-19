Anime Music Composer Yūya Saitо̄ Arrested for Voyeurism

Image via Yuya Saitо̄'s Twitter account

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested anime music composer Yūya Saitо̄ on Monday for violating a filming voyeurism act. Saitо̄ was secretly using a mobile camera in his totebag pocket to take upskirt footage of a junior high school girl on the JR Akabane Station platform in Tokyo. A Metropolitan Police Department officer caught him in the act.

Saitо admitted to the crime in an interrogation, stating that he was doing this to "relieve stress."

Saitо̄ composed and arranged music and theme songs for anime such as Smile Pretty Cure! , Precure All Stars New Stage: Mirai no Tomodachi , My Sweet Tyrant , Kan Colle , Absolute Duo , and We Without Wings - Under the Innocent Sky . He has also produced songs for idol group Momoiro Clover Z among others.

Source: TBS News via Hachima Kikо̄